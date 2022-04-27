Sacked staffer sets owner afire at shop, both die

A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman died of severe burn injuries as he set her ablaze following a dispute over her sacking him from the job at her tailoring shop in Vadgaon Sheri, the Pune city police said. A third person, who tried to intervene, sustained burn injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as Milind Nathsagar (35) and Bala Noya Joning (32) who sustained 90% burns. Their neighbour, Prashantkumar Debnar (26), who tried to rescue the two, sustained 35% burns and is being treated in hospital. Both Nathsagar and Joning succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

Inspector Sunil Jadhav, in-charge of Chandan Nagar police station said, “Preliminary probe suggests that on Saturday night, Nathsagar went to the shop and poured petrol on Joning and set her ablaze. Joning clung on to him and in the fire that spread, both sustained severe burn

injuries.”