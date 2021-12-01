Param Bir, Waze had plans to stage fake encounter to cover up Antilia link: Malik

Former Mumbai Police Commi-ssioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed cop Sachin Waze had planned to stage a “fake encounter to hide their involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case,” Maharashtra Minister for Minority Affairs and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Tuesday, adding that their plan was ruined by businessman Mansukh Hiren’s death.

Speaking to reporters at a press interaction organised by Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ), Malik said, “Another shocking detail will emerge sooner or later. In the Antilia blast case, a fake passport was created by Param Bir and Waze in the name of a small-time goon, which had Pakistan entry and exit remarks. Had Hiren not been murdered or if he had surrendered to police, Param Bir and Waze had planned to stage a fake encounter by creating a suitable scenario.”

Without making it clear whose encounter he was referring to, Malik added, “NIA has seized that fake passport from Waze’s home and it’s mentioned in the panchanama. My request is that the NIA should reveal this information to the public.”

‘Mamata-Pawar meet today; united Oppn not possible sans Cong’

Malik also confirmed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. “Mamata Didi is on a Maharashtra tour and she will be meeting Pawar sahab tomorrow at 3pm. It’s a goodwill visit,” said Malik. Asked if Banerjee was trying to displace the Congress from its position of the principal Opposition party by poaching its MLAs, as seen in Meghalaya recently, Malik said, “The TMC is expanding outside Bengal and it’s the right of every political party. However, we believe that a united Opposition front is not possible excluding the Congress. Pawar sahab has clarified this several times.”

‘Never met Shah Rukh Khan’

Malik, who had held press conference to raise questions about the Cordelia drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was among those arrested, said he has never met Khan.

“I have not met him, nor have I ever spoken to him over the phone. Three years ago, I had seen him at an Iftaar function organised by Congress leader Baba Siddique. On that occasion too, there were four tables between us. We may have seen each other from a distance.

That’s all the contact I have had with Shah Rukh,” said Malik.

Responding to a question about the silence of Bollywood stars, including Khan, over the controversy, Malik said that they are a soft target and if they fight back, they fear being trapped in false cases.

Reiterating that Bollywood was being targeted because “there’s a plan to shift the film industry to Uttar Pradesh”, Malik said, “Starting from Dadasaheb Phalke’s pioneering work, Maharashtra has hosted the film industry since long. People from Allahabad to Indore to South Indian states have come to Mumbai and made a career in films.”