Saaraayu meet up: From 22 to 85 — a meet to bridge generation gap

To bridge the communication gap between generations, ‘Senior Express’ — an initiative by Dr Nidhi Mishra — has come up with a unique inter-generational activity, ‘Saaraayu meet up’ .

“The name in its literal sense means that people of all age groups will come together and bring something meaningful not only for themselves but also for the society. The objective is to bring all generations on one common platform,” Mishra said.

Senior Express, which held its first meeting on October 2, on the joint occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and International Day for Older Persons, had witnessed a mix attendees — from a 22-year-old MBA student to 85-year-old medical scientist, writer and social worker. “Our first ever session was open-ended. Octogenarian Urmila Rau Lal, a retired DRDO scientist, was present on the occasion. At a time when there were very few women in the workforce, Lal was among those who had excelled in her profession. We also had several young working mothers at the meet,” Mishra said. She added that Lal offered valuable suggestions to the young working mothers on ways to how “handle stress both in personal and professional life”.

Working extensively for the last 14 years in the sphere of psycho-social gerontology, Mishra began Senior Express in 2016 to promote healthy and productive form of ageing. Their official website highlights stories of elderly people from all over India, who are leading an active life and promoting healthy and productive ageing.

Claiming that a shift from to nuclear families is one of the reasons for a disconnect between generations, Mishra said, “The quality time (spent together) has reduced and hence there is a sense of disconnect, there are communication issues and slowly there is an inter-generational gap that is formed.”

To bridge the communication gap between generations, Mishra said, there is an extensive need of interactive activities where people of all generations can meet and bond, share and de-stress themselves. “…Different generations have different aims. We use their hobbies and interest and try to find a commonality which leads to a common topic to bond over,” she said.