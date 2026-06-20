‘Saamana’ slams Girish Mahajan over Sena-Congress merger taunt

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday hit out at BJP minister Girish Mahajan, who allegedly claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party would merge with the Congress, pointing out that the BJP was rolling out the red carpet to Congress leaders while handing a raw deal to its long-time loyalists.

“BJP minister Girish Mahajan is claiming that Shiv Sena (UBT) will merge with Congress. And that is why six MPs have decided to join hands with Shinde Sena,” the Saamana editorial said. “We can understand the minister’s bitterness for Congress, but today in Delhi and Maharashtra, the BJP is roping in Congress leaders of different denominations and giving them all respect. On the other hand, BJP loyalists are getting a raw deal…they have been made to pick the leftovers of Congress leaders,” it added.