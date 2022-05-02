‘Proud’ parents witness Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 99 in IPL, Vengsarkar says Pune batter fit for Test team

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad from Pune missed his century by one run at Gahunje Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunday, his parents said that they were not disappointed but proud of their ‘ladla’ after watching the game from the corporate box. Ruturaj, who scored a 57-ball 99, was adjudged as the player of the match which Chennai won by 13 runs.

“We were neither stunned nor disappointed when Ruturaj got out on 99. Cricket is a game of uncertainties. Anything can happen on the next ball. We know that very well,” his father Dashrath Gaikwad told The Indian Express Monday.

“We had seen an earlier match at the stadium but this was the first match we were watching from the corporate box. There was no pressure on us whatsoever. We just wanted to see him playing live rather than on TV, which we always do. But we had no high expectations. It’s a game, after all. Anything can happen anytime,” the father said.

Meanwhile, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar was excited to see the way Ruturaj handled Hyderabad’s pace ace Umran Malik. “In his earlier match, Umran had shattered the stumps of a few batters. But in this match, Ruturaj handled him upfront and with aplomb. The way Ruturaj played the speedster’s fast deliveries, especially the short ones, should make the selectors happy. Indian players, of late, have found pace and bounce impossible to tackle. Ruturaj was confident personified against the short ones as he stood up and played with ease. I think the selectors should not waste any time in drafting Ruturaj into India’s Test side,” said Vengsarkar. Ruturaj has so far played three T20Is for India.

Ruturaj and his family live in the suburb of Sangvi which falls in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He is the product of Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon.

The senior Gaikwad said that the way Ruturaj played Sunday showed that his confidence was back. “The way he was playing right from the first ball, we were confident that he would score a century. That it didn’t happen only reflects the uncertainties of the game. But it is good that he was back in form. This IPL, his starts have not been but in the last three matches, he has regained his form,” he said and added that CSK’s victory mattered more than his century, a sentiment shared by Vengsarkar and the player himself.

“I am glad that it was a match-winning knock. Also important is the fact that he played proper cricketing shots. There was no awkwardness or desperate hittings or cross-batted heaves. Ruturaj plays with a straight bat. He has already proved his mettle in the shorter format of the game. I am confident he will be successful both in Tests and one-dayers. He looks suitable for the Test side,” Vengsarkar said.

“Though I got out on 99 which made me a little sad, I was happy that I was able to gain momentum and take the pressure off Devon (Conway). Whether it’s 99 or 100, winning the game is important,” Ruturaj said after the match.

Like his parents Ruturaj too was unfazed. “I had no pressure to perform in front of family and friends, but I wanted to make them proud. Doing well in front of them is a big achievement. I was waiting for the moment and, thankfully, I did well,” he said.

While Ruturaj played stroke-filled innings, as he neared his century, he grew cautious. In his bid to tap the ball for a single, he holed out to the gully area.

“I don’t know whether he should have gone for a big shot like he did while scoring his first century in the last IPL. It is for him to analyse what went wrong. He was playing sensibly to get that three-figure mark by taking singles and regaining his confidence which has been the hallmark of his IPL career so far. The century does not matter to us. Ruturaj making it to the Indian team does,” the father said.