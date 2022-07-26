scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

‘Rusted old grenade’ found near Pune, police, bomb disposal squad secures it

Old grenade have been discovered many times in Pune, mainly because of the presence of a large number of military installations in and around the city.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 26, 2022 10:09:15 pm
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar said, “An old grenade-like object was found in Manjari Khurd this morning around 8.30 am. Teams from the Lonikand police station and the BDDS have been deployed.” (Representative image)

An object suspected to be an old grenade was found in Manjari Khurd Tuesday morning prompting authorities to send teams from the Pune City Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar said, “An old grenade-like object was found in Manjari Khurd this morning around 8.30 am. Teams from the Lonikand police station and the BDDS have been deployed.” Manjari Khurd is located 20 km from Pune city.

Inspector Gajanan Pawar, in-charge of Lonikand police station, said, “It is prima facie a rusted old grenade. It was found in a heap of soil which was brought from another area and dumped at a location near a crematorium. The BDDS has secured the object and will take a call on further action.”

Old grenade have been discovered many times in Pune, mainly because of the presence of a large number of military installations in and around the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
More from Pune

In March last year, a rusted old grenade was found in the excavation during ongoing work for the Pune Metro Rail project on Baner Road. The BDDS later secured the grenade and destroyed it in a controlled blast.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement