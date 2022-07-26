‘Rusted old grenade’ found near Pune, police, bomb disposal squad secures it

An object suspected to be an old grenade was found in Manjari Khurd Tuesday morning prompting authorities to send teams from the Pune City Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar said, “An old grenade-like object was found in Manjari Khurd this morning around 8.30 am. Teams from the Lonikand police station and the BDDS have been deployed.” Manjari Khurd is located 20 km from Pune city.

Inspector Gajanan Pawar, in-charge of Lonikand police station, said, “It is prima facie a rusted old grenade. It was found in a heap of soil which was brought from another area and dumped at a location near a crematorium. The BDDS has secured the object and will take a call on further action.”

Old grenade have been discovered many times in Pune, mainly because of the presence of a large number of military installations in and around the city.

In March last year, a rusted old grenade was found in the excavation during ongoing work for the Pune Metro Rail project on Baner Road. The BDDS later secured the grenade and destroyed it in a controlled blast.