‘Rusted old grenade’ found near Pune, police, bomb disposal squad called in

July 26, 2022 12:29:53 pm
An object suspected to be an old grenade was found in Manjari Khurd Tuesday morning prompting authorities to send teams from the Pune City Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to the area.
Police officials said that they received a call in the morning after some people came across the grenade-like object in Manjari Khurd, around 20 km from Pune city.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar said, “An old grenade-like object was found in Manjari Khurd this morning around 8.30 am. Teams from the Lonikand police station and the BDDS have been deployed.”
Inspector Gajanan Pawar, in charge of Lonikand police station, said, “It is prima facie a rusted old grenade. It was found in a heap of soil which was brought from another area and dumped at a location near a crematorium. The BDDS is in the process of securing the object and will take a call on further plan action.”
There have been multiple such incidents in the recent past in which old grenades have been discovered in Pune primary because of the presence of a large number of military installations in and around the city.
In March last year, a rusted old grenade was found in the excavation during the ongoing work for the Pune Metro Rail project on Baner Road. The BDDS later secured the grenade and destroyed it in a controlled blast.
