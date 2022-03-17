Russia-Ukraine war: Abstentions after careful weighing of national interest, says former envoy on India’s stand

For taking its position at UNSC and UN General Assembly, India had to weigh its own national interests and the best interest was to abstain from the resolutions that came up for vote, former Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale said on Wednesday.

Bambawale was speaking on India’s three abstentions on the resolutions moved against Russia at the United National Security Council (UNSC) and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

He was addressing the 16th Padma Bhushan Dr PR Dubashi Public Lecture on ‘India and the Emerging World Orders’ organised by Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune.

On questions about India’s silence on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bambawale said, “The truth is not so clear cut and not that easy. It has several layers.”

However, India released lengthy explanations that brought out its anguish on Russia’s moves on a smaller and sovereign country, he added. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for a halt of bloodshed and a chance for diplomacy and dialogue, he said.

Prior to finalising the abstentions, India would have factored in multiple aspects, including its military hardware, space and nuclear commerce with Russia, said Bambawale.

“Besides, India had gained immeasurably from the USSR, that backed us during the Bangladesh operations of 1971,” he shared. India’s move may have upset the West, the former Ambassador said, but “we could still get away from receiving any sanctions”.