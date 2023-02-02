Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted the impact of asymmetric warfare, digital resilience: Army chief

Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted the impact of asymmetric warfare, digital resilience and space-based systems among other things, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a gathering at the Army Institute of Technology (AIT) in Pune where he presided over the institution’s 29th foundation day ceremony.

The Army Chief said in his address: “The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has brought to fore several key facets such as the impact of asymmetric warfare, potential of information warfare, digital resilience, weaponisation of economic mechanism, communication redundancy, space-based systems and many more — all driven by position of technological prowess.

Today’s security is therefore founded on the technological edge over the adversary. No country is willing to share the latest state-of-the-art technology. It is, hence, important to know that the security of the nation can neither be outsourced nor can be dependent on the largesse of others.”

General Pande further said, “Self-sufficiency in critical technologies and investment in research and development is a strategic imperative that can no longer be ignored. The Indian Army is cognizant of all these realities. We have resolved to ensure that our capability development is based on the principle of self reliance and leveraging niche technologies. We are taking concrete steps on both these aspects. Capability development efforts are progressing in the edifice of our commitment to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Speaking about the niche technologies with regard to the Army, Gen Pande said, “We have created Centres of Excellence to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, 5G and Automation. In-house development of software with Al engine has begun to feature in our battlefield sensors. AI based tool for satellite imagery is part of our key pursuits. We are building gigabit networks by way of Network For Spectrum and pushing in high throughput systems to the forward areas through high capacity and Software Defined Radios.”

He added: “Innovation for Defence Excellence – iDEX, projects are being pursued to leverage the competencies of start-ups, individual Innovators, MSMEs, R&D Institutes and Academia. Key projects under iDEX entail Quantum Key Distribution, UAVs, Drones, Counter-Drones and Al systems. Blockchain technology is being explored for efficient supply chain management. We are also focusing on training of our rank and file in the Cyber domain.”

Gen Pande, himself an officer of the Corps of Engineers, further said in his speech, “You are aware that the pace of emergence of disruptive and new technologies is very fast in today’s world. Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Nano-Technology, 5G and Internet of Things…to name a few, are revolutionising all sectors. The speed of current innovative breakthroughs is immense. These have little historical precedent, as these are characterised by fusion of technologies, where the lines between physical, digital and biological spheres are becoming increasingly blurred. Almost all the technologies, that I briefly mentioned, have potential military applications and are beginning to impact modern day warfare, in a disruptive manner.”

AIT is an undergraduate engineering college affiliated to the University of Pune for the ward of Army personnel and is located at Dighi Hills in Alandi Road area in Pune. It functions under the aegis of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and has the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army as the President of its Board of Governors.

Lauding the AIT on its foundation day, the Army Chief said, “As a feeder institute for young techno-professionals for the nation, AIT has been contributing its part commendably for several years. Besides striving for academic excellence, the institute has also focused on other aspects of individual growth and all-round development of students.”

During the ceremony, the Army Chief presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Baba Kalyani, Chairman of Kalyani Group and Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited.