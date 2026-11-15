Ahead of release of film on Kharat: NCP leader Rupali Chakankar threatens to sue those using her photos, videos

Ahead of release of the film based on self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar Sunday warned of taking legal action against those using her photographs and videos for commercial purposes without prior permission.

Chakankar, who got embroiled in the controversy involving the self-styled godman after photographs showing her proximity to him emerged, claimed that she has officially registered a trademark for her name, photograph, identity, and personal style.

“Trademark registration has been done regarding my name, my photo, my identity, my personal style, and my specific manner of presenting myself. Without my prior permission, if anyone uses my name, photo, identity, or my specific style for personal gain or commercial purposes to create, use, or publish any kind of photos, videos, films, reels, teasers, promotions, or any other material, strict legal action will be taken against such a person according to the law,” Chakankar said in a post on X.