Ahead of release of film on Kharat: NCP leader Rupali Chakankar threatens to sue those using her photos, videos

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Ahead of release of the film based on self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar Sunday warned of taking legal action against those using her photographs and videos for commercial purposes without prior permission.
Chakankar, who got embroiled in the controversy involving the self-styled godman after photographs showing her proximity to him emerged, claimed that she has officially registered a trademark for her name, photograph, identity, and personal style.
“Trademark registration has been done regarding my name, my photo, my identity, my personal style, and my specific manner of presenting myself. Without my prior permission, if anyone uses my name, photo, identity, or my specific style for personal gain or commercial purposes to create, use, or publish any kind of photos, videos, films, reels, teasers, promotions, or any other material, strict legal action will be taken against such a person according to the law,” Chakankar said in a post on X.
माझे नाव,माझा फोटो,माझी ओळख,माझी वैयक्तिक शैली आणि स्वतःला सादर करण्याची माझी विशिष्ट पद्धत यासंदर्भात ट्रेडमार्क नोंदणी करण्यात आलेली आहे.
माझ्या पूर्वपरवानगीशिवाय कोणीही माझे नाव, फोटो,ओळख किंवा माझ्या विशिष्ट शैलीचा स्वतःच्या फायद्यासाठी किंवा व्यावसायिक कारणासाठी कोणत्याही प्रकारचे फोटो,व्हिडिओ, फिल्म,रील,टीझर,प्रमोशन किंवा इतर कोणतेही साहित्य तयार करण्यासाठी,वापरण्यासाठी किंवा प्रसिद्ध करण्यासाठी वापर केल्यास,अशा व्यक्तीविरुद्ध कायद्यानुसार कठोर कारवाई करण्यात येईल.असे आक्षेपार्ह किंवा बेकायदेशीर साहित्य जप्त करण्याची मागणी केली जाईल आणि संबंधित व्यक्तीला फौजदारी तसेच दिवाणी कायदेशीर कारवाईला व शिक्षेला सामोरे जावे लागेल.
— Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) November 15, 2026
Chakankar, who had to resign as chairperson of the State Women’s Rights Commission in the wake of the Kharat episode, said she will demand confiscation of the offensive or illegal material, and the person concerned will have to face criminal as well as civil legal action.
Actor Deepali Sayed who is playing Chakankar’s role in the film, Maharashtra Epstein files, based on her life, has called Chakankar’s move “Aa Bail Mujhe Maar” (inviting trouble upon oneself). She alleged that Chakankar was trying to obstruct the release of the film by raising the issue of trademark.
”Wearing a saree or putting a clip in one’s hair are ordinary things and cannot be anyone’s trademark. Furthermore, many girls share the name Rupali. The trademark has not yet received legal approval and the matter is currently ongoing in court,” the actor said.
Sayed said that she has portrayed the character as an artist and people are loving it. ”I will fight the matter legally,” she said.
AAP vice-president Vijay Kumbhar said,”Rupali Chakankar has applied for trademark registration under Class 41 regarding her name, photo, identity, and personal style. Does registering or applying for a trademark mean a complete ban on mentioning a person’s name, photo, or personality in any form? Certainly not. Trademark Class 41 may apply to Rupali Chakankar’s private initiatives. However, merely doing social or public work does not automatically create a right to obtain a trademark under Class 41.”
Kumbhar said under Indian law, a person can get protection against commercial misuse of their identity, false advertising, fake endorsements, or infringement of personality rights.
“At the same time, in a democracy, freedom of expression, journalism, satire, criticism, artistic expression, and films based on public events also hold importance. A trademark is not a ban on criticism. A trademark is not a ban on asking questions. And a trademark is not ownership over an individual’s entire personality. The law should be respected, but freedom of expression must not be throttled,” Kumbhar added.