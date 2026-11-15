Ahead of release of film on Kharat: NCP leader Rupali Chakankar threatens to sue those using her photos, videos

Actor playing her role says Chakankar inviting trouble.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Nov 15, 2026 08:35 PM IST
Ahead of release of film on Kharat: Rupali Chakankar threatens to sue those using her photos, videosChakankar, who had to resign as chairperson of the State Women's Rights Commission in the wake of the Kharat episode, said she will demand confiscation of the offensive or illegal material. (Credits: Facebook/ Rupali Chakankar﻿)
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Ahead of release of the film based on self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar Sunday warned of taking legal action against those using her photographs and videos for commercial purposes without prior permission.

Chakankar, who got embroiled in the controversy involving the self-styled godman after photographs showing her proximity to him emerged, claimed that she has officially registered a trademark for her name, photograph, identity, and personal style.

“Trademark registration has been done regarding my name, my photo, my identity, my personal style, and my specific manner of presenting myself. Without my prior permission, if anyone uses my name, photo, identity, or my specific style for personal gain or commercial purposes to create, use, or publish any kind of photos, videos, films, reels, teasers, promotions, or any other material, strict legal action will be taken against such a person according to the law,” Chakankar said in a post on X.

Chakankar, who had to resign as chairperson of the State Women’s Rights Commission in the wake of the Kharat episode, said she will demand confiscation of the offensive or illegal material, and the person concerned will have to face criminal as well as civil legal action.

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Actor Deepali Sayed who is playing Chakankar’s role in the film, Maharashtra Epstein files, based on her life, has called Chakankar’s move “Aa Bail Mujhe Maar” (inviting trouble upon oneself). She alleged that Chakankar was trying to obstruct the release of the film by raising the issue of trademark.

”Wearing a saree or putting a clip in one’s hair are ordinary things and cannot be anyone’s trademark. Furthermore, many girls share the name Rupali. The trademark has not yet received legal approval and the matter is currently ongoing in court,” the actor said.

Sayed said that she has portrayed the character as an artist and people are loving it. ”I will fight the matter legally,” she said.

AAP vice-president Vijay Kumbhar said,”Rupali Chakankar has applied for trademark registration under Class 41 regarding her name, photo, identity, and personal style. Does registering or applying for a trademark mean a complete ban on mentioning a person’s name, photo, or personality in any form? Certainly not. Trademark Class 41 may apply to Rupali Chakankar’s private initiatives. However, merely doing social or public work does not automatically create a right to obtain a trademark under Class 41.”

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Kumbhar said under Indian law, a person can get protection against commercial misuse of their identity, false advertising, fake endorsements, or infringement of personality rights.

Also Read | ‘Godman’ who claimed powers ‘to see past and future instantly’ held for rape, NCP leader feels the heat

“At the same time, in a democracy, freedom of expression, journalism, satire, criticism, artistic expression, and films based on public events also hold importance. A trademark is not a ban on criticism. A trademark is not a ban on asking questions. And a trademark is not ownership over an individual’s entire personality. The law should be respected, but freedom of expression must not be throttled,” Kumbhar added.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication sinc... Read More

 

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