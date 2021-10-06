Runners cover 472 km from Bavdhan to Baga Beach in 56 hours in non-stop event

A contingent of runners from Bavdhan Brigade, a running group, recently organised an event titled “Bavdhan Se Baga” in which, as many as 57 runners ran a non-stop relay for 56 hours from Bavdhan to Baga Beach in Goa, a distance of 472 km.

The group included 13 women, novice as well as expert runners with records and ages ranging from 18 to 60+.

“They bravely countered many challenges during this journey, including the scorching sun, torrential rains, pitch dark ghat sections, potholes, muddy tracks and also highway traffic,” the release stated.

The chief mentors of Bavdhan Brigade, Sandeep Kulkarni, Narendra Nandekar and Rajesh Jain and the entire BB family have organised multiple events in the past, including 50 to 55 km Ultra Marathons and relay events.

Bavdhan Brigade was started in 2016 with the aim of offering training in scientific and structured running as well as strength training for promoting healthy life. The group provides free training to more than 200 runners currently, the release added.