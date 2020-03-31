Rumours about three-day complete lockdown false: Pune Police

Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said, “The video belongs to Sangli… in Pune, the situation remains what it has been so far.” (Representational Image) Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said, “The video belongs to Sangli… in Pune, the situation remains what it has been so far.” (Representational Image)

The Pune City Police on Monday scotched speculation that it has imposed a complete lockdown for the next three days. “A video clip showing a police vehicle making announcements of a complete lockdown is being circulated since Monday afternoon in Pune city. The video clip does not belong to Pune police. Therefore, citizens should not panic,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shivase.

In a video message released for Pune citizens, Shivase said the Pune police had already imposed prohibitory orders on gatherings and movement of vehicles. “But essential services and movement of essential goods have not been prohibited,” he said.

Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said, “The video belongs to Sangli… in Pune, the situation remains what it has been so far.”

