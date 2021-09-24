Ruminating on The Ivory Throne, Guru Dutt and a food walk: How Pune is returning to cultural normalcy

One of the things Pune rightly boasts about is the unparalleled taste of the food served in some of the city’s oldest restaurants. With taste as its central focus, Jayesh Paranjape will conduct an Old City Food Walk for The Western Routes – for the old world of the peths, markets, temples and architecture, but mostly for the sumptuous fare and stories of restaurants that have survived the test of time. On September 26, 9 am-12.30 pm. Charges: Rs 800 per person. Click on www.logout.world/tours/old-city-food-walk/ to know more.

He is considered among the greatest performers in Indian cinema, but how much do we know about Guru Dutt beyond his role in classics such as Pyaasa, Saheb Biwi aur Ghulam and Kaagaz ke Phool? An interactive talk with visuals and film clippings by Rashmi Sabale is designed to help people understand the legend better. The talk will revolve around Dutt’s relationships with various filmmakers, Urdu poets and composers of his times, among others. Sabale, an artist who is passionate about poetry, has worked with the All India Radio Varanasi as Lead Announcer and as a Cable News Reader. At Raah: Literacy and Cultural Centre on September 25, 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Charges: Rs 100 per person. Book on https://www.townscript.com/e/in-memory-of-guru-dutt-a-man-ahead-of-his-times-214332

Manu Pillai’s first book, The Ivory Throne, published when he was 26, won the 2016 Tata Prize for best first work of non-fiction and the 2017 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar. Against a backdrop of the expansion of colonialism, the slow erosion of the matrilineal kinship system and the breakdown of one of the most rigid caste hierarchies in India, the book narrates the stories of two cousins who were the last “Maharanis” of Travancore. In narrating their unusual lives, Pillai describes a transformative period in the history of Travancore, the erstwhile princely state that was unified with Cochin and Malabar to form Kerala. The work is the theme of The Book Club at Gyaan Adab and will have Shanti Menon as the presenter. On September 26, 6.30 pm. Zoom ID: 84744118398. Password: BookClub.

Lonavala film fest kicks off in digital avatar

The sixth edition of the Lonavala International Film Festival of India (LIFFI) will be conducted virtually over three weekends. The festival commences on Friday (September 24) and will go on until October 10th, holding online screenings on weekends. The festival will pay special tribute to ace filmmaker Shakti Samanta by screening some of his memorable films including Kashmir Ki Kali (1967), Aradhana (1969), Kati Patang (1971), and Barsat Ki Ek Raat (1981).

Directed by Madhav Todi and curated by Viveck Vaswani, the festival will also see panel discussions on Samantha’s films with participation from Ashim Samanta, Sandip Soparrkar, Pooja Desai, Brahmanand Singh, Jyotin Goel, Tushar Bhatia, Divya Solgama and others. One film will be streamed each day and nine feature films will be shown throughout the festival. The opening film will be ‘An Evening in Paris’. Viewers can watch the films by downloading the PLEXIGO App from the following link http://www.onelink.to/Plexigowww.onelink.to/Plexigo.

Vaishali Oak, a fibre artist from Pune, presents her latest fabric assemblages in a solo exhibition. She draws inspiration from the natural world and visually chronicles the vicissitudes of time and memory. At VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

