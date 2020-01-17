Ruling on Narendra Dabholkar murder case accused Bhave’s bail plea deferred

The CBI, which is probing the murder of the anti-superstition activist, has claimed that Bhave played a key role in the conspiracy to kill Dabholkar by facilitating the reconnaissance and escape of the shooters. (File) The CBI, which is probing the murder of the anti-superstition activist, has claimed that Bhave played a key role in the conspiracy to kill Dabholkar by facilitating the reconnaissance and escape of the shooters. (File)

A special court in Pune on Thursday deferred its ruling on the bail application of Sanatan Sanstha member Vikram Bhave (35), arrested in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, till January 21.

The defence and prosecution lawyers had concluded their arguments on the bail plea on January 2 and the ruling by Special Judge S R Navandar was expected on Thursday. However, Judge Navandar said the ruling will be given on January 21 due to ongoing hearings in other cases.

The CBI, which is probing the murder of the anti-superstition activist, has claimed that Bhave played a key role in the conspiracy to kill Dabholkar by facilitating the reconnaissance and escape of the shooters.

Bhave was arrested along with advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, another accused in the case, in May last year. While Punalekar was granted bail in July, Bhave is still in judicial custody in Yerawada central jail. The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against the duo in November. Bhave was earlier convicted in a 2008 bomb blasts case and released on bail in 2013. He had been assisting Punalekar in his legal work.

Advocate Sameer Patwardhan, who appeared for both Punalekar and Bhave, said, “We had also sought exemption from appearance for Punalekar because his mother is unwell. The court granted him exemption.” Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, the two alleged shooters of Dabholkar, were also produced before the court on Thursday. “Kalaskar is suffering from kidney ailment and migraine. We requested court that directions be given … for his treatment. The court has issued directions accordingly,” said Patwardhan.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App