Ruling BJP slams PCMC chief for ‘resisting’ cash benefit scheme for poor, calls him anti-poor

A controversy has erupted in Pimpri-Chinchwad with the ruling BJP, including Mayor Usha Dhore, accusing Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil of being anti-poor and allegedly thwarting the party’s bid to extend cash help to the poor. Commissioner Patil, however, has pointed to the rule book pointing out that there the Maharashtra Corporation Act does not allow civic bodies to provide direct provide a cash benefit to the poor.

The war of words broke out after Patil refused to allow the BJP to extend Rs 3000 help to the poor. The saffron party, however, alleged that the civic chief had earlier given a verbal approval for the same.

Mayor Usha Dhore said, “During the pandemic and the lockdown, the poor have been hit hard. Many have lost their jobs and earnings. Therefore, as a human gesture, the BJP had decided to extend Rs 3000 help to the poor including autorickshaw drivers, barbers and street vendors. However, the PCMC commissioner after repeatedly promising that he would act on our request has now reneged on the promise.”

BJP House leader Namdev Dhake said, “The BJP had made the announcement to provide Rs 3000 to the poor only after the issue was discussed with Commissioner Patil. After he gave verbal approval, we got the resolution passed by the standing committee and the general body. However, instead of starting the distribution of the financial aid, Patil wrote a letter to the divisional commissioner regarding extending the help. In fact, he should have sent the letter to the State Government’s Urban Development Department.”

Dhake and Dhore said that the municipal commissioner has the power to provide Rs 3000 benefit to the poor in a circumstance like the one which prevails today.

Dhake said, “The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act clearly mentions the responsibilities and rights of Municipal Commissioner. Under Section 66 of the Act, the commissioner has the power to initiate measures to alleviate the miseries for the citizens during the time of the disaster. Accordingly, during the corona pandemic, the civic chief is well within his rights to initiate measures to help poor citizens.”

The mayor added, “It is mandatory on the commissioner to implement the decision of the civic general body…Whenever we met the municipal commissoner, he never said ‘No!.’ He was always positive about extending the help. But suddenly he sent a letter on May 11 to the divisional commissioner instead of to the state government. This was an attempt to delay the help. It seems the commissioner’s not at all interested in extending help to the poor, he is anti-poor. He seems to be working under pressure from certain quarters.”

Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, the PCMC chief said, “Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, there is no provision to extend direct cash benefit to the citizens. Under Sections 63 and 66 of the Act, the PCMC cannot provide direct financial benefit to the economically weaker sections of the society. We can not implement the decision to provide Rs 3000 to the citizens.”

Corporator Raju Misal, who is the opposition leader in PCMC and belongs to NCP, said, “Though the decision to extend Rs 3000 assistance to the poor is a good one, the BJP went ahead and announced it without checking the ruling book. The ruling BJP is trying to target the commissioner which is an attempt to cover up its failure.”

Shiv Sena corporator Rahul Kalate, meanwhile, accused the BJP of “playing to the gallery by making an announcement which has no provision in the law”