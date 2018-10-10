Ruckus at SPPU as protesting students ‘damage’ V-C’s car; some students detained, released later

Students outside the V-C’s residence on Tuesday night. Students outside the V-C’s residence on Tuesday night.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) witnessed ruckus on Tuesday, when some students protesting against engineering assessments were detained by local police after an incident in which Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar’s car was allegedly damaged. The detained students were taken to the police station but released later.

According to one of the protesting students, they had gathered outside the main building of the SPPU where the V-C’s office is situated, to protest against the grace marks and correction pattern-related issues of engineering students. The students said that despite requests, the V-C refused to meet them and later tried leaving his office around 4.30 pm.

“Some students saw him getting out and surrounded him. The campus security guards tried to stop us… but one of the students lay down in front of the V-C’s car. There was a big crowd. The flag on the V-C’s car got damaged after which security guards accused the students of damaging the V-C’s car. The V-C left in another car and several students were taken to the police station, where they were detained and later released,” said a student.

The SPPU administration released an official statement on the incident. “When the V-C had gone to meet the protesting students, they created a chaos and damage was done to his car. Such an incident is not acceptable. The university condemns such an attitude. To ensure that there is no academic loss to students, the university administration decided not to file a police complaint into this incident. However students must ensure such incidents do not take place in the future,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar in-charge, through an official statement.

Two students hospitalised after hunger strike

Meanwhile, in another incident, two students were shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital on Tuesday evening due to deteriorating health. The students were part of a group of students who had been on a hunger strike for the last two days, protesting against the earn and learn scheme. The students had been demanding that all students should be given a chance at the scheme, not only a select few.

While the V-C had not met the students who were on hunger strike in the last two days, the dean of student welfare board, Prabhakar Desai, met the students on Tuesday. However, no solution was reached and the students continued their protests.

By evening, the health of the two students — Hanumant Kasge and Pratap Harkad — deteriorated and they had to be moved to Sassoon hospital for treatment. Angry students then gathered outside the V-C’s residence on Tuesday night and raised slogans.

Students were still gathered outside the V-C’s residence at the time of filing the report.

Both Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar and Desai were unavailable for comment. No official statement was released from the SPPU in this regard.

