Ruckus after parents denied nod to meet Maharashtra education commissioner

A ruckus was created at the office of the Maharashtra education commissioner on Monday, when a few parents were not allowed to meet the official owing to past disciplinary issues.

The matter pertained to parent and education activist, Prajakta Pethkar, who had approached the commissioner’s office seeking an appointment, along with a couple of other parents to discuss some school-related issues.

However, State Education Commissioner, Vipul Solanki, refused to meet Pethkar and asked her to get permission from state additional chief secretary if she wanted to meet officials. This enraged the parents who raised a ruckus at the office.

According to Solanki, Pethkar and the group of parents had misbehaved with the Additional Chief Secretary, Vandana Krishna, when the latter was visiting Pune.

“They had come on the pretext of discussing some educational issues and then raised slogans and spoke in an extremely rude and derogatory manner. This is not the first time. They have misbehaved with other officials in the past as well, and that is why they are now banned from the office unless they get permission from the additional chief secretary to meet officials. Till then, they can submit their grievances in writing,” he said. Pethkar was not available for comment.

