scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

‘We got a raw deal’: Rubber industry seeks government help to tide over crisis

Lack of cash liquidity and increased raw material prices are the rubber industry’s biggest concerns today, Shashikumar Singh, senior vice-president of the All India Rubber Industries Association, said.

A worker is collecting the latex, stored from a rubber tree in the outskirts of Agartala. (Representational image by Abhisek Saha)

Two years since the Covid-19 pandemic, the hard-hit rubber industry in India is yet to bounce back to normal. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shashikumar Singh, senior vice-president of the 75-year-old All India Rubber Industries Association that comprises over 1,400 companies, said that the industry needs government assistance to tide over the crisis. Saying the association has approached the Union ministries of finance and commerce for help, Singh spoke about the problems faced by the industry and the expectations from the government.

Q: What is the annual consumption of rubber, both synthetic and natural, in India? What would be the size of the rubber industry in the country and what percentage of the rubber used is imported?

Rubber products have a wide range of utilisation, from automobiles to medical devices. India’s captive consumption of natural rubber is 11 lakh tonnes per year, of which 4 lakh tonnes is imported. Similarly, of the 7 lakh tonnes of synthetic rubber consumed in the country annually, 4 lakh tonnes is imported.

Also Read |Why is Covid-19 spiking in Mumbai again? Why are you getting infected within 2 months? What are the symptoms?

Natural rubber is a major raw material for the automobile industry (and is used to make everything) from tyres to engine parts. Natural rubber is imported from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam etc. Given the import dependence of the industry for raw materials, we are susceptible to the dollar rupee exchange rate, logistics and other problems. Post Covid, like other SMEs, we are facing problems of credit, liquidity and competitive rates. For natural rubber, the government has an import duty of 25 per cent to protect the farmers but this has added to our problems.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...
Don't miss |Demand push: Rubber industry looks to double exports by ‘25

Q: What are the major problems the rubber industry is facing now? How helpful have government policies been in this regard?

Post Covid, our main problem is locked up credit limits and inflation in raw material prices. Thus, natural rubber, which was priced at $1,800-2,300 per tonne is now available for $3,000-4,000 per tonne. Also, some of the synthetic rubber priced at Rs 55-60/kg is now priced at Rs 135/kg. What has hurt the industry more is that bigger companies which procure the finished products are yet to clear payments. Thus, the dual trouble we are facing is that of lack of cash liquidity and increased raw material prices. With the dollar touching Rs 80, we find it difficult to operate given the increased cost of imports. The government has put in tariff barriers to help the farmers but it ends up hurting the industry. Unfortunately, our industry has got a raw deal in terms of government aid or subsidies.

Shashikumar Singh, senior vice-president of the Rubber Industries Association

Q: Does the Indian rubber industry face problems related to availability of skilled manpower?

Advertisement

Yes, the industry has a problem of skilled manpower, especially related to mixing. Raw rubber has to be mixed before it is further treated and at present we are facing problems in the absence of skilled manpower in mixing. Also, lab technicians are in short supply.

Q: What are your expectations from the government?

More from Pune

Like other industries, we want the government to focus on us, in terms of subsidies and export relaxations. We require some help in the form of soft loans and easy availability of credit. Production linked incentives that were made available to other industries were not made available to us. We hope the government takes note of our troubles and helps us.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:51:01 am
Next Story

Mumbai traffic police get WhatsApp messages threatening ‘26/11-type’ attack, probe launched

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid

With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police
Somalia

Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement