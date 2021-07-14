Rubal Agarwal transferred as commissioner of ICDS in Mumbai, Binwade to replace her

Binwade, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was serving as collector of Jalna district before being appointed as the new additional municipal commissioner of the PMC.

SENIOR BUREAUCRAT Rubal Agarwal, who was serving as additional municipal commissioner in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), was transferred as commissioner of state Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to Mumbai. Ravindra Binwade will replace Agarwal in the civic body.

A 2008-batch IAS officer, Agarwal was posted as additional municipal commissioner of the PMC on January 1, 2019, and served for two-and-a-half years. She was given the responsibility of Covid-19 management in the city, for which she received praise.

Agarwal was involved in scaling up civic health facilities, including beds, medicines, ambulances, oxygen supply during the peak of the two Covid-19 waves. She also managed to get support from the corporate sector for upgrading health infrastructure in the city.

Binwade, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was serving as collector of Jalna district before being appointed as the new additional municipal commissioner of the PMC.