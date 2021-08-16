RTPCR not mandatory for those fully vaccinated to enter Pune

No RTPCR report is needed for those visiting Pune from outside Maharashtra if they have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, according to a revised order from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). For others who are still awaiting vaccination, an RTPCR report — not older than 72 hours — is mandatory or they will have to quarantine for 14 days after entering the city.

Commercial establishments, including shops and restaurants, have been directed to ensure their staff is inoculated with both doses.

“It has directed all the commercial establishments including shops, offices, industrial units, restaurants, bars and malls to ensure all its staff is inoculated with two doses and then permit them at the workplace after 14 days of taking the second vaccine. The information related to vaccination of every staff along with their vaccine certificate should be kept ready to be shown on demand by the designated officer,” said the order signed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

From August 15, the PMC has allowed the commercial activities, including shops and malls, gyms, salons, wellness centres, to run till 10 pm as against the earlier decision of 8 pm.

Private organisations and industrial units that have fully vaccinated their staff are being permitted for in-house operation with full capacity.

The PMC has also relaxed the restrictions for wedding ceremonies. A maximum of 200 persons can attend marriages taking place in open ground or lawn while 100 persons are allowed in closed premises such as marriage halls or hotels. However, it should not cross 50 per cent of the actual sitting capacity of premises.

“It would be necessary to do the video recording of the function and show it to the designated officer on demand to verify whether the Covid rules are followed during the function,” the order said, adding any violation would lead to action against those violating it and the owner of the premises.

Similarly, indoor stadiums are open for select sports on the condition that all the staff and the players are permitted entry only after 14 days of the two doses.

