RTI activist found dead in Lonikand, Pune

A 38-year-old Right to Information activist, Tukaram Chavan, resident of Pimpri Chinchwad, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at a lodge in Lonikand. The incident came to light Wednesday morning. Lonikand police, under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police said that Chavan checked into Rajvardhan Lodge in Lonikand on Tuesday afternoon. He ordered lunch and later instructed staff not to disturb him.

On Wednesday morning, when the lodge staffers went to his room to ask for tea, Chavan did not answer. They later informed police and the door was broken. He was found hanging from the ceiling. His body was handed over to his family members after post mortem. Police said that no suicide note was found near or on the body.

Popat Kurne, an RTI activist from Dehu Road who knew Chavan well, said, “He had filed several applications in the past about hospital malpractices and some issues in the industrial area. He used to consult me if he had any doubt about RTI. He never struck me as a person who would commit suicide. This case should be probed thoroughly.”

