RTE school admissions: State’s 1 km rule illegal, will leave over 35,000 seats vacant: AAP

The Maharashtra government’s decision to reduce the eligible distance of schools from 3 km to 1 km from a child’s residential address for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act is “illegal” and will leave over 35,000 seats vacant across the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged in Pune on February 20.

Addressing a press conference, AAP state spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said the move was a “deliberate conspiracy” by the Maharashtra government to curtail admissions under the RTE Act.

Private schools in India are required to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students from economically weaker sections or disadvantaged groups under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, known as the RTE Act. The government reimburses private schools for these admissions.