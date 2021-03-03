RTE registrations begin today: Over 9500 seats available in Maharashtra

This year, the process has started early as several thousand RTE seats last year went vacant.

Starting from today, parents across Maharashtra can start filling online registrations for the 25 percent reserved seats in schools for economically weaker sections reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

There are over 9500 RTE seats in schools across the state for which registrations are ongoing till March 31.

This year, the process has started early as several thousand RTE seats last year went vacant. Despite availability, parents did not opt to fill up the vacancies, probably because of the COVID 19 pandemic during which schools were shut.

To take part in the process, parents have to visit the website, http://www.rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in and create a login ID. The parents are expected to fill out all personal details like name, age, address and so on, post which they will be later notified about allotments once the draw of lottery takes place.

In case, any allotted seat is not taken up within the specified period then the same seat would be given to the next student on the waiting list.

Dinkar Temkar, director of primary education, Pune urged parents to take part in the process stating that this year, choice of seats will be lesser since some schools have abstained from the process.

This year, many private schools refused to take part in the RTE admissions process owing to the delay in receiving reimbursements from the state government for the previous years.