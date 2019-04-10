RSS working with all, to identify and solve problems within society: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always strived to identify existing problems in society and has worked towards shaping individuals who are willing to work for the betterment and upliftment of people, said Bhaiyyaji Joshi, the RSS General Secretary, who was in the city on Tuesday.

Advertising

He was speaking at the release of a book titled ‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Ek Vishal Sanghatan’, authored by Ramkrishna Patwardhan.

“Since its inception in 1925, the RSS has led from the front in identifying, studying and finding solutions to societal problems, and is aware that solutions for the same exist within the society. The Sangh workers have always taken along people of all backgrounds while making progress with respect to changing times,” said Joshi, who added that these days, efforts were recognised by the “title” or “ideals” of the organisation rather than the real cause.

The Sangh workers have been honed to think and act in such a manner that they were often the leaders to bring about change, be it in the field of education, arts, culture or societal reforms, said Joshi.

Advertising

Elaborating the need for releasing such a relevant book, Jayant Ranade, another RSS worker and one of the key contributors towards realising the book said, “There continues to be widespread curiosity about the functioning of the RSS. But the Sangh was established at a time when management was never an academic subject…”

Ranade also said the RSS had strived to keep alive the Indian cultural and value system and had embraced volunteers from all parts of the country. “The RSS propagates a life that follows a nation-centric rather than self-centric approach. We do that through dialogue, open communication and considering unanimous opinions from all people,” said Ranade.