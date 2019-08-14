Rs2,000 crore cheating case: DSK’s brother Makarand Kulkarni sent to police custody for 4 days

Makarand Kulkarni, brother of Pune-based developer DS Kulkarni and one of the accused in the alleged cheating case of DSK Group investors of over Rs 2,000 crore, was remanded in police custody of four days — till August 17 — by a Pune court on Wednesday.

He was produced in the Special Court of Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhaisare, where the prosecution lawyer, Praveen Chavan, argued that Makarand had played a role in a land deal in 2008, in which farmland was bought by one entity of the group and sold to another entity within the group for an excess of Rs 184 crore, which was ‘siphoned off”.

Defence lawyer Chinmay Inamdar argued that the crime of 2008 was being probed since 2017 and police had already seized relevant documents. He also argued that Makarand was suffering from a heart ailment and had complained of uneasiness outside the courtroom too.

Makarand, who had a look out circular against him, was detained at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning while allegedly trying to flee to Dubai. The 66-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening.

In 2017, following a complaint by a depositor, an FIR was lodged against DS Kulkarni, also known as DSK, his wife Hemanti and others. At present, 15 persons stand named in the case, of which 10, apart from Makarand, have been arrested and chargesheeted. Of these 10, eight people, including DSK and Hemanti, are currently lodged in Yerawada central jail in Pune.

Deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Crime and Economic Offences) with Pune police, Sambhaji Kadam, said, “Because of the look out circular issued against Makarand Kulkarni, he was detained at Mumbai airport by the airport staff on Tuesday morning.”

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune police has investigated two types of schemes through which the DSK group had taken money from investors and allegedly cheated them.

One was that of fixed deposits, in which money was taken from depositors with assurances of monthly, quarterly or cumulative returns and the principal amount after the maturity period.

The other scheme was known as Aadhi Ghar, Nantar Paise (First get the house, then pay the money), under which initially, a certain amount of the total value of the flats was taken from customers, and the group then promised to pay the EMIs on the bank loans of the customers till the possession of the property was given.

In the two press conferences held in Pune before his arrest in February 2018, DS Kulkarni had denied all charges leveled against him by the police.