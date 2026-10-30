Rs 81 crore bank fraud: CBI conducts searches at Aaj Ka Anand Papers in Pune

THE Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at multiple places in Pune in connection with an alleged bank fraud case registered against city-headquartered Aaj Ka Anand Papers Pvt Ltd, which pertains to wrongful loss of Rs 81.66 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI).

A press statement issued by the CBI on Thursday reads, “The CBI today conducted search operations in connection with a bank fraud case registered against M/s Aaj Ka Anand Papers Pvt Ltd. The CBI registered the instant case against Aaj Ka Anand Papers Pvt Ltd, its directors and unknown public servants based on the complaint of State Bank of India, Mumbai, alleging offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and manipulation of accounts, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 81.66 crore to the SBI.”