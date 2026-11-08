Fake Rs 8,000 PM Modi Diwali gift scam: Cyber police warn against malicious links

The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police have issued an advisory warning citizens about fraudulent messages circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, falsely claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a cash gift of Rs 8,000 for all Indian citizens for Diwali.
The messages contain links promising beneficiaries access to the purported government grant. However, the police have warned that clicking these suspicious links could lead to theft of personal and banking information, potentially resulting in financial fraud.
In an advisory, the cyber police station of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate said the messages were being circulated to lure people with the promise of financial assistance. The advisory, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar, urged citizens not to trust unsolicited messages offering the Rs 8,000 grant or click on the links accompanying them.
“We are specifically cautioning people against paying any registration fee or other charges to claim the purported benefit. Citizens have also been advised not to share Aadhaar or PAN details, bank account information, OTPs, ATM PINs, CVVs or UPI PINs on unfamiliar websites or links. They have been asked not to forward such messages and to verify information about government schemes only through official government websites,” DCP Pawar said.
Such links may direct users to fraudulent websites designed to collect personal and financial information. Fraudsters can misuse these details to impersonate victims, access banking services and carry out unauthorised transactions. In some instances, victims may be asked to pay a processing fee or approve UPI transactions under the pretext of receiving the grant. The links may also prompt users to download malicious applications, potentially compromising their mobile phones and exposing sensitive information.
Similar messages offering purported Diwali benefits have also been reported in other parts of the country. Cybersecurity authorities in Telangana and the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit have flagged the Rs 8,000 claim as fraudulent. Police in Ludhiana have also cautioned residents against messages offering Diwali cash benefits through suspicious links.
Citizens who have suffered financial losses in cyber fraud have been advised to immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.