Fake Rs 8,000 PM Modi Diwali gift scam: Cyber police warn against malicious links

The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police have issued an advisory warning citizens about fraudulent messages circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, falsely claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a cash gift of Rs 8,000 for all Indian citizens for Diwali.

The messages contain links promising beneficiaries access to the purported government grant. However, the police have warned that clicking these suspicious links could lead to theft of personal and banking information, potentially resulting in financial fraud.

In an advisory, the cyber police station of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate said the messages were being circulated to lure people with the promise of financial assistance. The advisory, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar, urged citizens not to trust unsolicited messages offering the Rs 8,000 grant or click on the links accompanying them.