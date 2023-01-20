Kidnapped man rescued in 14 hours, 4 held

Four men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 39-year-old man and demanding Rs 8 lakh in ransom from the family of the victim, said Pune City Police on Friday.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Dattatraya Waringe (39), Mahesh Jadhav (32), Subhash Sonjari (40) and Ravi Ankushi (40), all residents of Talegaon Dabhade.

Police claimed that they arrested the kidnappers and rescued the victim within 14 hours of the crime.

According to police, the accused and the victim had a financial dispute, following which the men called him to a hotel in Fatima Nagar on Thursday night. They kidnapped him from the spot, said police.

The men allegedly called the victim’s family members and demanded Rs 8 lakh for his release.

As per instructions given by police, Patil’s family members went to Talegaon Dabhade with dummy currency notes. A team from Wanavdi police station and crime branch laid a trap and nabbed the accused.