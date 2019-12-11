Rs 5-crore RUSA grant approved: SP College receives Rs 2.5 crore

The overall development of students, not only in science and technology, but also in sports and arts will closely be monitored. (Representational Image) The overall development of students, not only in science and technology, but also in sports and arts will closely be monitored. (Representational Image)

Written by Barkha Pawar

A Rs 5-crore grant has been approved for Sir Parashurambhau College under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), of which Rs 2.5 crore was received by the college on Monday.

This was made possible because of the A+ accreditation granted to the college by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and its autonomous status, including various components and plans submitted to the RUSA by the college.

The overall development of students, not only in science and technology, but also in sports and arts will closely be monitored.

This grant will provide infrastructural development, technological advancement for students as well as teachers with quality education. Keeping student as the centerpiece, various new schemes will be introduced for their benefits, said Dilip Sheth, principal, SP College.

“I am very happy because it will help the development of the students. The activities that weren’t possible earlier will be made possible. It is the need of the hour to encourage students to learn new things, this initiative will introduce subjects like entrepreneurship development and psychology to students. It will provide a creative platform where students’ ideas will be brought into reality,” added Sheth.

RUSA Component 8 includes schemes such as ICT-enabled and virtual classrooms, high quality research facilities, sports equipment upgrade, conference room and prototype, creation of three new study centres under management information system and enterprise resource planning, student-exchange programmes and workshop and skill sessions.

