Rs 473-crore Pune railway station upgrade: Ashwini Vaishnaw to lay foundation stone tomorrow

Redevelopment of Pune Railway Station: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will lay the foundation stone for Pune Yard remodelling, six new platforms and several other infrastructure projects at Pune railway station on Wednesday (June 17). As one of the busiest stations on Central Railway, Pune Junction serves as the main rail gateway for Pune and the neighbouring industrial and educational regions.

Upgradation of Pune Junction railway station

Currently, the Pune Junction railway station operates with six main platforms for handling long-distance mail/express and passenger train services. Out of these, only 2 platforms have the capacity to accommodate more than 22-coach trains.

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Pune Junction currently handles a large volume of passenger traffic through its two entry/exit points, three foot overbridges and other passenger amenities. More than 200 trains originate, terminate or pass through the station every day, while over 1.5 lakh passengers use the facility daily, making it one of the busiest railway stations in Maharashtra.