Rs 473-crore Pune railway station upgrade: Ashwini Vaishnaw to lay foundation stone tomorrow

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will lay the foundation stone for Pune station yard remodelling and construction of six new platforms on June 17. Check project details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 06:45 PM IST
Pune Station upgrade project includes yard remodelling and six new platforms (File Photo)Pune Station upgrade project includes yard remodelling and six new platforms (File Photo)
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Redevelopment of Pune Railway Station: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will lay the foundation stone for Pune Yard remodelling, six new platforms and several other infrastructure projects at Pune railway station on Wednesday (June 17). As one of the busiest stations on Central Railway, Pune Junction serves as the main rail gateway for Pune and the neighbouring industrial and educational regions.

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Upgradation of Pune Junction railway station

Currently, the Pune Junction railway station operates with six main platforms for handling long-distance mail/express and passenger train services. Out of these, only 2 platforms have the capacity to accommodate more than 22-coach trains.

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Pune Junction currently handles a large volume of passenger traffic through its two entry/exit points, three foot overbridges and other passenger amenities. More than 200 trains originate, terminate or pass through the station every day, while over 1.5 lakh passengers use the facility daily, making it one of the busiest railway stations in Maharashtra.

With passenger footfall expected to rise significantly in the coming years, the upgradation and expansion of Pune Junction has become essential to meet growing demand and enhance operational efficiency.

“To make Pune a future-ready Mega terminal, infrastructure works including comprehensive yard remodelling, construction of 6 new platforms and 3rd entry works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 473 crore,” he said.

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Construction and Expansion of Platforms at Pune Junction

The CPRO said that six new full-length platforms numbered 7 to 12, are being constructed to accommodate additional train services and longer rakes. He further stated that platforms 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are being extended to handle 24 and 26-coach trains. Apart from this, the removal of the Double Diamond Slip (DDS) is being undertaken to enhance operational flexibility and improve train movements within the yard.

“2 UP & DOWN run-through R&D lines have been provided for faster train handling. A 3rd additional line between Hadapsar and Ghorpadi Coaching Maintenance Complex (GCMC) is being constructed for decongestion and segregation of suburban and long-distance traffic,” he added.

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Upgradation of Signalling infrastructure at Pune Junction Station

The railway official also noted that a new Electronic Interlocking system with new EI Building and three Object Controller Buildings are being commissioned at the station for safe train operations. “An Electric Loco Shed is being provided for loco maintenance to improve reliability,” he said.

Improvement in Passenger Amenities

The national transporter is also focusing on enhancing the passenger experience by providing several amenities on the new platforms, including platform shelters, toilet blocks, drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, lighting, fans, standard signages, train indication boards, etc. It is also developing a Permanent Holding Area to manage crowd during peak and festival season.

“A new 3rd Entry/Exit at R B Mill Road side is being developed with Booking Office, TC Office, Waiting Room, Toilet Block and Station Building to decongest the main entry. For seamless passenger movement, a 6 Mtr wide Foot Over Bridge and one Skywalk connecting the old PF block to the new PF block are being constructed,” the CPRO said in a statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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