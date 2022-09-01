scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Rs 3.6-crore robbery on Pune-Solapur highway, 6 held

Bhaveshkumar Patel, a resident of Mumbai and native of Gujarat, had filed an FIR at the Indapur police station on August 26.

The police recovered cash worth Rs 72 lakh from one person and Rs 71.2 lakh from another.

Pune rural police have arrested six persons in connection with the sensational robbery of Rs 3.6 crores near Indapur on the Pune-Solapur highway.

Bhaveshkumar Patel, a resident of Mumbai and native of Gujarat, had filed an FIR at the Indapur police station on August 26.

Police said Patel and his aide Vijaybhai Solanki, who are Angadias (part of a private courier service system), were going towards Pune on a four-wheeler with the money. Around 2.30 am, the vehicles slowed down at a speed breaker at Varkute Budruk village in Indapur taluka on the Pune-Solapur highway.

Here, six armed men on two other four-wheelers started chasing the Angadias. The robbers fired bullets and then intercepted the car carrying the money. The robbers then allegedly thrashed Patel and Solanki before looting cash worth Rs 3.6 crores and two cell phones.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune Rural Police, formed three teams of local crime branch headed by senior inspector Ashok Shelke and three teams of Indapur police station headed by inspector Prabhakar More, for locating the robbers.

More from Pune

Based on clues obtained during the probe, the sleuths arrested three persons identified as Sagar Shivaji Honmane (34), Balu alias Jyotiram Kadam (32) of Kurduwadi in Solapur district and Rajat Abu Mulani (24) of Indapur. The police recovered cash worth Rs 72 lakh from Honmane and Rs 71.2 lakh from Mulani.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:29:29 am
Next Story

Fiscal deficit at 20.5% of BE; July sees surplus

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

Not the end for Venus & Serena Williams, will continue to play doubles

Not the end for Venus & Serena Williams, will continue to play doubles

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Uttar Pradesh sees driest June-to-August period in 122 years

Uttar Pradesh sees driest June-to-August period in 122 years

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement