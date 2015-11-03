Rs 22.5 lakh compensation for kin of Milind Gaikwad

The kin of Milind Gaikwad — an employee of O Hotel — who was killed on January 25, 2012, when state transport driver Santosh Mane went on a rampage, will get a compensation of Rs 22.5 lakh from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). After a wait of three and a half years, Motor

Accident Claims Tribunal judge directed the MSRTC to pay the compensation to the family of Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, a resident of Sinhagad Road, was travelling in a rickshaw to go to O Hotel in Koregaon Park when Mane rammed the bus into the rickshaw grievously injuring Gaikwad. The incident had happened at 8.45 am. Gaikwad was among nine persons who lost their lives in the incident for which Mane was sentenced to death by a Sessions Court in Pune in April 2013. After the Bombay High Court confirmed the sentence, the appeal is now pending in the Supreme Court.

Sessions Judge A J Bilolikar directed the MSRTC to pay a compensation of Rs 22,50,200 to Gaikwad’s wife Nandini (37), daughter Sejal (13) and Soham (8). The judge also directed the MSRTC to pay the amount of with nine per cent since the day of filing of the compensation claim.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App