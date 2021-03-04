Rs 2.8-crore fake toll receipts scam unearthed, say Pune rural police

The police have taken the remaining doses in the vial and sent them for testing.

Investigation by the Pune rural police into a case of fake toll receipts being issued at Khed Shivapur and Anewadi toll posts on the Pune-Satara highway has unearthed financial fraud to the tune of Rs 2.28 crore.

A press release issued by Pune rural police on Wednesday said that they had checked an “audit transaction detail report”, dated February 24, of the Khed Shivapur toll post. The report revealed that about 2,000 vehicles were allegedly given fake toll receipts in a span of 24 hours, as a result of which Rs 3.8 lakh was allegedly collected in a fraudulent manner.

Abhijit Babar, a resident of Mangalwar Peth, had submitted a complaint regarding the alleged cheating at the Khed Shivapur toll post to Superintendent of Police (Pune rural) Abhinav Deshmuk, following which the SP had ordered a probe into the matter.

On February 24, a team of local crime branch (LCB) officials led by senior Police Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat carried out raids and arrested seven persons in this connection. The accused were identified as Suresh Gangawane (25), Ajay Chavan, Sanket Gaikwad (22) and Akshay Sanas (22) of Satara, Shubham Dolare, Sai Sutar (25and Amol Konde (33). Four other accused — Vikas Shinde, Manoj alias Dada Dalvi, Satish Margaje and Hemant Bathe — are still on the run.

Police said the accused persons were deployed at the toll posts by one PSTRPL company. They allegedly issued fake toll receipts and charged lesser money than the actual toll charges in a bid to avoid suspicion.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Rajgad police station under sections 420, 467, 468 and 47 of the Indian Penal Code. Police had initially recovered about 30 fake toll receipts and Rs 32,070 in cash from the accused. The cops had also recovered cell phones and other equipment comprising two computers and two printers used for preparing the fake receipts.

Police said that the alleged illegal activity, which resulted in a fraud of Rs 2.28 crore, had been going on for two months and further investigation is on.