Rs 14,666 crore earmarked for strengthening state’s power infrastructure: MSEDCL chairman

Updated: August 5, 2022 9:37:31 pm
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDL) is planning to spend an amount of Rs 14,666 crore on strengthening the power distribution infrastructure in the state to meet the increasing demand of electricity in years to come, officials said. The funds will be utilised to improve the quality of uninterrupted power supply and ensure the consumers can avail of better services, Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL, said.
A Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) will be implemented with financial assistance from the Central Government so as to increase the efficiency of the power distribution companies in Maharashtra, he said. This will also help towards improving the financial stability of power distribution companies, Singhal said in an official statement issued on Friday.
Due to this scheme, there will be a radical change in the power distribution system of MSEDCL, he said. Features of the scheme include improving financial stability and operational efficiency through conditional financial assistance, strengthening power distribution infrastructure, and improving quality and availability of power supply, Singhal said in the statement.
Giving a break up on where the amount of Rs 14,266 crore would be spent, Singhal said 377 new sub-stations will be set up at various places besides additional transformers that will be installed at 299 sub-stations. By increasing the capacity of 292 sub-stations, about 29, 893 new distribution transformers will be installed. Also 21,691 circuit km of high pressure overhead channel and 4,171 circuit km of high transmission underground channel will be installed, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan is ‘pampering’ himself by watching Darlings on his day off: ‘This is not an endorsement’
Rs 14,666 crore earmarked for strengthening state’s power infrastructure: MSEDCL chairman
Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to set up population commission, implement NRC
Your Daily Wrap: RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps, Congress holds protest over price rise; and more
Gujarat: RTI activist shot in head by unknown assailants in Ankleshwar, critical
Panchkula: Man nabbed with 17 kilos of poppy husk
Gujarat: Govt not acting against those involved in recruitment scams, says AAP’s Yuvrajsinh Jadeja
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Sing national anthem while holding Tiranga to celebrate 75 yrs of independence: Delhi CM Kejriwal
70 lakh ration beneficiaries are suspect, states asked to verify: Govt
Deepika Padukone: ‘I’m at an age where I feel a lot like Piku’
SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor