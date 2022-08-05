Rs 14,666 crore earmarked for strengthening state’s power infrastructure: MSEDCL chairman

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDL) is planning to spend an amount of Rs 14,666 crore on strengthening the power distribution infrastructure in the state to meet the increasing demand of electricity in years to come, officials said. The funds will be utilised to improve the quality of uninterrupted power supply and ensure the consumers can avail of better services, Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL, said.

A Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) will be implemented with financial assistance from the Central Government so as to increase the efficiency of the power distribution companies in Maharashtra, he said. This will also help towards improving the financial stability of power distribution companies, Singhal said in an official statement issued on Friday.

Due to this scheme, there will be a radical change in the power distribution system of MSEDCL, he said. Features of the scheme include improving financial stability and operational efficiency through conditional financial assistance, strengthening power distribution infrastructure, and improving quality and availability of power supply, Singhal said in the statement.

Giving a break up on where the amount of Rs 14,266 crore would be spent, Singhal said 377 new sub-stations will be set up at various places besides additional transformers that will be installed at 299 sub-stations. By increasing the capacity of 292 sub-stations, about 29, 893 new distribution transformers will be installed. Also 21,691 circuit km of high pressure overhead channel and 4,171 circuit km of high transmission underground channel will be installed, he said.