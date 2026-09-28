Rs 1,400-crore plan for Chakan roads, drainage; Rs 426 crore for Hinjewadi traffic

Amid concerns over the poor condition of roads in the industrial areas of Chakan and Hinjewadi, and reports of some companies considering shifting their units due to infrastructure and traffic problems, the Maharashtra government has given in-principle approval to a Rs 1,400-crore plan for improving roads and infrastructure in Chakan. A separate Rs 426-crore plan has been prepared to address traffic congestion in Hinjewadi.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said work on the projects was planned to begin in December. The administration has set a target of significantly improving traffic and water drainage in Chakan before the next monsoon.

Fadnavis directed various departments to coordinate their funds and agencies for works related to roads, rainwater drainage, traffic management and public facilities, officials said.

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For Hinjewadi, six acres of land has been made available to address power supply-related issues. The process of deploying 100 Maharashtra Security Force personnel for traffic and other management is also underway.

An artificial intelligence-based enforcement system has been proposed for traffic management in Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi. Traffic monitoring and action against violations will be carried out through the Command and Control Centre in coordination with the traffic police. Approval has also been given for a CCTV-based Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

In Chakan, 100 Maharashtra Security Force personnel are expected to be available for traffic management from October 1.

Drainage focus in Chakan

Waterlogging has emerged as a major problem in the Chakan industrial area during the monsoon. According to officials, encroachments have obstructed the flow of water in around 78 km of natural drains in the area, resulting in water entering industrial units and disrupting traffic. At times, companies have also had to suspend operations due to waterlogging.

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As part of the proposed solution, natural drains will be opened, rainwater drainage systems will be constructed along roads, and the capacity of culverts and bridges will be increased. Water storage systems will also be created at required locations. The routes of the drains have been identified based on a survey conducted by the Irrigation Department.

Officials said around 70-80 per cent of the work to remove encroachments from the drains had been completed. The remaining obstructions will be removed in phases. In some locations, structures will have to be removed, while in others space will have to be created to restore the natural drains.

The administration has set a target of completing the drainage works by June 2027. A monsoon drainage system is also proposed along about 38 km of roads.

75 km of roads to be improved

Around 75 km of roads will be taken up for improvement in the first phase in Chakan. The works will focus on pedestrian paths, rainwater drainage, traffic facilities and road safety.

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Officials said the available road right-of-way would be used for the works and land acquisition would not be required in the first phase.

A large number of workers travel to Chakan from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, contributing to the increase in private vehicles and traffic congestion. To address this, a public transport plan has been prepared, with route-wise bus services proposed for workers travelling to Chakan from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The plan estimates that around 500 additional buses will be required at various locations. Officials said increased bus services could reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease congestion.

The water supply scheme for the Chakan industrial area is expected to be completed in 2027. A proposal has also been made to transfer the scheme, currently being implemented through the Chakan Industries Association, to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran.

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Work on a 100 MVA power substation is scheduled to begin in December.