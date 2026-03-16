Rs 1,000-2000 crore daily losses if Pune industrial belt shuts: MACCIA

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) has joined the call for the government to release commercial LPG cylinders for canteen contractors so that workers in the state’s factories and workshops do not suffer due to a lack of food.

“Most people have no idea how large the industrial belt of Pune is. If this sector closes because there is no food for the workers, we will be facing a massive impact on the country’s automobile manufacturing sector. We will be looking at losses of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore per day,” said Dilip Gupta, vice-president, MACCIA.

MACCIA says that the message to the government is to update their system of gas supply. “The way they have prioritsed supplying gas to homes, with 30 days’ booking, they must make provisions to provide LPG to industries as well. The government must pay attention to this,” said Gupta.