Rs 1,000-2000 crore daily losses if Pune industrial belt shuts: MACCIA

Organisation joins call for govt to release commercial LPG cylinders to state factories' canteens

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMar 16, 2026 08:36 PM IST
Dilip Gupta, vice-president, MACCIA.Dilip Gupta, vice-president, MACCIA. (Source: Express Photo)
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The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) has joined the call for the government to release commercial LPG cylinders for canteen contractors so that workers in the state’s factories and workshops do not suffer due to a lack of food.

“Most people have no idea how large the industrial belt of Pune is. If this sector closes because there is no food for the workers, we will be facing a massive impact on the country’s automobile manufacturing sector. We will be looking at losses of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore per day,” said Dilip Gupta, vice-president, MACCIA.

MACCIA says that the message to the government is to update their system of gas supply. “The way they have prioritsed supplying gas to homes, with 30 days’ booking, they must make provisions to provide LPG to industries as well. The government must pay attention to this,” said Gupta.

Gupta added that MACCIA will meet with organisations who work in the industrial belt and canteen contractors who supply food. “We will be meeting the Collector with our appeal. We will approach the Chief Minister. MACCIA president Ravindra Mangave is already talking to several ministries. We are determined to finding a resolution to the crisis,” said Gupta.

Maharashtra is one of the country’s automobile components manufacturing hub, with Pune district being one of the biggest centres hin the state. “There are 4,000 units of different sizes. Major automobile companies, from Mahindra to Hyundai to Mercedes, have their plants in Pune. They employ thousands of labourers. These companies have a practice of providing food to the staff, for which they appoint canteen contractors. If the canteen contractors do not have commercial gas, how will they cook food for the employees?” said Gupta. “Slowly, people will stop coming to work and production will fall. It is vital that the government takes workers into consideration,” he adds.

More than a week after the LPG crisis hit the restaurant and catering sectors, large- and small-scale food suppliers are trying every way to keep the fire burning. “A commercial cylinder used to cost Rs 1900; now canteen owners are buying it in the black market for Rs 4000-5000 per cylinder. In some cases, they are using wood chulhas as induction stoves are not easily available. Wood, which used to cost Rs 5 per kg now comes for Rs 40 per kg. There is a shortage of coal and wood in the Pune market. It is imperative that the government think about canteen contractors,” says Gupta.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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