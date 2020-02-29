Follow Us:
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Rs 1.5-lakh watch stolen at Pune airport checking counter

The complainant had come from Dubai in a flight in the early hours of Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: February 29, 2020 7:50:09 am
pune city news, pune international airport, robbery at pune airport, watch stolen at pune airport, pune police The man searched for the watch but did not find it.

A man’s wristwatch valued at Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen at the checking counter at Pune International Airport on Thursday. The 44-year-old man, who is the complainant, lodged an FIR at Vimantal police station. The complainant had come from Dubai in a flight in the early hours of Thursday.

At 1.40 am, he passed through the checking machine after putting his belongings, including belt and wristwatch, in a plastic tray.

Later, when he went to collect his belongings, he found that his wristwatch was missing. He searched for the watch but did not find it.

So he filed a complaint of theft with the Vimantal police.

