Rs 1.5-lakh watch stolen at Pune airport checking counter

The man searched for the watch but did not find it. The man searched for the watch but did not find it.

A man’s wristwatch valued at Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen at the checking counter at Pune International Airport on Thursday. The 44-year-old man, who is the complainant, lodged an FIR at Vimantal police station. The complainant had come from Dubai in a flight in the early hours of Thursday.

At 1.40 am, he passed through the checking machine after putting his belongings, including belt and wristwatch, in a plastic tray.

Later, when he went to collect his belongings, he found that his wristwatch was missing. He searched for the watch but did not find it.

So he filed a complaint of theft with the Vimantal police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.