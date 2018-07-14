RPO to hold 10-day camp to make Savitribai Phule Pune University ‘passport enabled’

Savitribai Phule Pune University. (Express photo) Savitribai Phule Pune University. (Express photo)

With an aim to make Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus 100 per cent “passport enabled”, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Pune, will hold a 10-day camp on the university premises. The drive aims to enrol each and everyone of the 2000-odd occupants of the campus.

The camp will be held in SPPU between July 17 and 27 with RPO teams setting up a temporary office in a space provided by the university.

According to Anantkumar Takawale, the Regional Passport Officer (Pune), by providing passports to each eligible individuals, including students, faculty members, non-teaching staff as well as family members of the faculty and staff, residing on the SPPU premises, the RPO plans to make the university the country’s first “100 per cent passport enabled” campus.

“It is possible that very soon each individual residing on the SPPU campus can flaunt a passport. A passport is an enabler and youngsters and academicians need it the most as they get an opportunity to travel abroad for various reasons. This 10-day camp is aimed at achieving that goal,” said Takawale.

He added that his officials at the SPPU have been planning the camp for several weeks now.

Communications have been sent to the heads of each of the several dozen departments at the university to make staffers, faculty members and students aware of the opportunity to get a passport with least amount of hassle.

Arvind Shaligram, the SPPU registrar, said there were about 2,000 individuals staying on the campus who would benefit from the move.

“A facility would be set up at the university where students, faculty members, staffers and family members can go and fill up the forms and complete the formalities involved in the process of application. They might need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra for the remaining procedures,” said Shaligram.

Takawale said his office has planned to conduct a similar drive in other educational institutes across the city and adjoining districts.

“We had organised passport camps in educational institutes in the past as well. However, they were scattered efforts. This time, we are undertaking concerted efforts to achieve 100 per cent issuance in the target campus. Once SPPU achieves it, other institutes will be inspired to do the same,” said Takawale.

