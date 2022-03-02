RPI(A) keen to contest 39 seats in PCMC elections: Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who is the president of Republican Party of India (A), said Tuesday that since his party is in alliance with BJP, it would like to field 39 candidates in the municipal corporation elections. “We want 39 seats to field our candidates as part of our alliance with BJP,” Athawale said.

The minister was in the industrial city to attend the dedication of arch of Subedar Ramji Ambedkar Vasahat in Milindnagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Wherever we have strong candidates, our party should get the ticket…,” he said. On the occasion, Mayor Usha Dhore, BJP’s PCMC House leader Namdeo Dhake, former corporator Chandrakanta Sonkamble, RPI city chief Swapnil Kamble, former chief Suresh Nikhalje, leaders like Aziz Shaikh, Balasaheb Bhagwat and Monika Nikhalje attended the function.

“There will be 139 corporators in the next PCMC body. Which means our alliance will field 139 candidates. Of these 139 candidates, RPI wants to field 39 candidates,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the alliance will return to power in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Athawale said, “Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil, our alliance will once again come to power in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In Pune city, the mayor is of BJP and deputy mayor is of RPI and we hope a similar pattern will be followed in Pimpri-Chinchwad too. In the standing committee too, let the chairman be of BJP but RPI should get membership,” Athawale said.