RPI (A) leader Anil More dies after being hacked at Pimpri Chinchwad bar; police probe past dispute angle

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A leader of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) died on Thursday after he was allegedly hacked by two men at a bar and restaurant in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The police suspect the murder was a fallout of a past dispute.
The police identified the deceased as Anil Maruti More, 46, a resident of Kuruli village in Khed taluka of Pune district. He was the state president of the RPI (A)’s workers’ wing and was involved in the real estate business.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Bhosari MIDC police station following a complaint by More’s driver, Nagnath Kundlik Chate. According to the police, Chate named a suspect with whom More had a dispute.
On Wednesday, as Chate was unavailable, More himself drove his SUV to Yuvraj Restaurant and Bar in Moshi. Around 9.30 pm, at least two people attacked More with sharp weapons at the restaurant, the police said. Though he was rushed to a hospital for treatment, More died on Thursday.
“No arrest has been made yet in this case. A search is on for the assailants,” Ganesh Jamdar, Senior Police Inspector of Bhosari MIDC police station, said.
After receiving information about the murder, a police team rushed to the spot and collected CCTV footage from the crime scene and other locations to get clues on the assailants.
The incident has sparked unrest in the region, with members of the Ramdas Athawale-led party demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.