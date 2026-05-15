RPI (A) leader Anil More dies after being hacked at Pimpri Chinchwad bar; police probe past dispute angle

Anil More, a resident of Kuruli village in Khed taluka of Pune district, was involved in the real estate business.

A leader of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) died on Thursday after he was allegedly hacked by two men at a bar and restaurant in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The police suspect the murder was a fallout of a past dispute.

The police identified the deceased as Anil Maruti More, 46, a resident of Kuruli village in Khed taluka of Pune district. He was the state president of the RPI (A)’s workers’ wing and was involved in the real estate business.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Bhosari MIDC police station following a complaint by More’s driver, Nagnath Kundlik Chate. According to the police, Chate named a suspect with whom More had a dispute.