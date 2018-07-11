RPF cracks Rs 7.2-lakh theft at Pune rly station, arrests 3

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Pune Division, has cracked a case in which gold and diamond jewellery and cash worth Rs 7.2 lakh were stolen from a couple at the Pune railway station on June 24. The RPF arrested three persons on July 8.

The couple, Munnalal Harinarayan Katta (55) and his wife, had booked tickets on the 11025 Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express. They were waiting on platform No. 2 on June 24 for the train to arrive when the jewellery and cash were stolen.

Divisional Security Commissioner D Vikas has urged passengers to remain vigilant while travelling in trains or waiting on platforms and to use helpline 182 to seek RPF’s help. “When you are travelling it’s best to avoid wearing high-value jewellery or keeping them in a purse. If one must carry them, they should be kept inside a locked suitcase, making it difficult for miscreants to steal them,” he said.

