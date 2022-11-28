scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Royals livid over Koshyari, Trivedi remarks: Sambhajiraje warns of ‘uprising’, Udayanraje to announce ‘important decision’ today

While the Governor had reportedly called Shivaji a hero of the past era during a function, Trivedi, during a TV debate on V D Savarkar's apology, had said that the 17th-century king had also “apologised” during his regime.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, BJP, Maharashtra BJP, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Chattrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsGovernor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

UPSET with “inaction” against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari despite their repeated demands, Chattrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji, have upped the ante, seeking decisive action in the matter.

While Sambhajiraje expressed the possibility of an “uprising”, Udayanraje will hold a press conference in Pune on Monday in which he will announce an “important decision”, said his aides.

Last week, Udayanraje held a press conference in Pune and demanded the immediate ouster of the Governor as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi for “insulting” the Maratha warrior king. While the Governor had reportedly called Shivaji a hero of the past era during a function, Trivedi, during a TV debate on V D Savarkar’s apology, had said that the 17th-century king had also “apologised” during his regime.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sambhajiraje warned of an “uprising” if no action is taken against the Governor. “Does it mean the government agrees with the remarks? No one should take the people of Maharashtra for granted. If the government does not understand the sentiments of Shiv Bhakats, an uprising will take place,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...Premium
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...Premium
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...

Last week, Sambhajiraje had asked as to what was preventing the government from taking action against the Governor. “The Governor has tried to belittle Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is worshipped by millions, at least twice. It is unbelievable that…the government remained a mere spectator…now even BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has made insulting remarks. If such things are allowed to continue, it will lead to a revolt from the people of Maharashtra,” he had said.

While Udayanraje is Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP, Sambhajiraje is a former RS Parliamentarian who was also a presidential nominee. Both the royals are known for their proximity to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Udayanraje’s close associates said he will make an important announcement on Monday. “We don’t know whether it relates to his resignation or not. It may be about resignation or it may not be so… We have no clue but we know for sure that he will announce an important decision,” said an aide on Sunday.
Both Udayanraje and Sambhajiraje are firm that the Governor should be sent packing from Maharashtra. “He should not serve as Governor anywhere,” Sambhajiraje told TV channels in Kolhapur on Saturday.

More from Pune
Advertisement

Udayanraje said, “The Maharashtra Governor deserved to be sent to an old age home.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:12:58 am
Next Story

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close