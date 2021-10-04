Rotary organises symposium on daughter empowerment

The Rotary Club of Bibwewadi along with the Public Image team of Rotary District 3131 recently conducted an event — “ASMITA Symposium on Daughter Empowerment” — on the theme “Empowering daughters is realising full potential of the nation.”

According to a release, the event marked the launch of one of the biggest projects on daughter empowerment by Rotary India. The project, worth US$ 2,00,000, is expected to help empower 12,500 girls.

The girls will be provided with 250 Samsung A7 tablets, 4 lakh sanitary napkins, 12,500 help booklets, 2,500 bottles of multivitamin medicine and 1,250 bottles of pepper spray, officials said. The project will be carried out by Rotary Club of Bibwewadi in association with GTPL Hathway Limited.

The details of the project were chalked out by Anil Bothra, chief financial officer (CFO) of GTPL Hathway Limited.

District Governor Pankaj Shah elaborated on major work done by Rotary in various social initiatives, and support given by corporate world by way of CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds.

Sushant Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of S G Analytics, narrated his own understanding of daughter empowerment and the various changes one needs to make in themselves to ensure daughters are empowered.