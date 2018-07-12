Rotary Club organises drive to raise awareness about organ donation

Written by Shivani Deshmukh

Statistics have revealed that only 0.08 persons PMP (Per Million Population) donate organs in India. The world average, however, is around 20 to 30 PMP. Experts say one of the reasons behind the huge gap between the number of organ donors and recipients in India is lack of awareness. To raise awareness, the Rotary Club has started an initiative called ‘Gift Life’. As part of the initiative, over a hundred volunteers will campaign in Rotary Clubs, companies, banks and educational institutes between July and first week of August.

The club has also sought people to make a pledge for organ donation at http://www.giftlife.co.in on August 9 between 11am and 7 pm. The club has applied for the Guinness Book of World Records in organ donation pledging and will attempt to get maximum number of pledges within an eight-hour window on August 9.

“The Rotary Club, in association with the Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Committee, has prepared a presentation on organ donation — what it is about, the frequently asked questions and doubts that people have etc. We will show the presentation during campaigning,” said Amruta Deogaonkar, a member of the Rotary Club, District 3131.

