Rotary Club of Pune Amanora donates Rs 25 lakh to educate 1,300 children in slums

This project is being handled by Rotarian Geeta Bora, founder and coordinator of NGO Spherule Foundation and kicked off on March 31, 2021 in the Wagholi slums.

The Rotary Club of Pune Amanora (RCPA), supported by the Kubota Group, has committed a sum of Rs 25 lakh to ensure that 1,300 children from THE slums of Pune (PMC and PCMC) complete one academic year. The RCPA initiative will see educators provide slum children with mobile data plans and computer tablets in batches to enable their online education in the year 2021-22.

The RCPA, in a press release, stated this latest initiative of the club was undertaken to ensure that poor children from slums in Hadapsar, Ahmednagar Road, Kharadi, Wadgaonsheri and Chakan could complete their academic year successfully via online learning systems and avoid dropping out of school.

The release further stated that RCPA president Sonia Menghani and her team were grateful to the Kubota Group for making this project possible with the donation of Rs 25 lakhs.

The RCPA has executed several social projects even in the pandemic year of 2020-21. Some of these initiatives include felicitating frontline doctors and distributing PPE kits to frontline warriors, an online training programme for teachers called “Digital Gurumantra” and distributing food rations and stationery.