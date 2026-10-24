Pune mother-daughter duo turn rose petals into wine

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

What began with plucking rose petals has grown into an unusual venture for a mother-daughter duo from Pune: making wine using roses instead of grapes. After years of experimentation, navigating regulatory hurdles and securing the necessary permissions, Jayshree Yadav and her daughter, Kashmira, launched their rose wine last year.

The family had already been making products such as gulkand and rose water, and Jayshree had spent years working with roses. One day, while plucking rose petals, she began wondering whether they could also be used to make wine. The petals, she believed, offered more than their fragrance and colour. Their traditional uses and perceived benefits sparked her curiosity, prompting her to experiment with turning them into wine.

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The wine, Roseline, is made at the family’s factory in Varai, near Chakan, where the family also has a rose farm. The flowers are grown organically, and the family says the roses used for the wine are local wild varieties rather than the ornamental roses commonly sold in bouquets. According to the family, these varieties are more resilient to extreme weather events. The wine retains the natural colour of the petals, without added colouring agents.

While the name may invite comparisons with conventional rosé wine, the two products differ in their ingredients and production. Traditional rosé wine is made from grapes, with its characteristic pink colour generally achieved through limited contact between the juice and the skins of red or black grapes. Roseline, on the other hand, uses rose petals as its principal ingredient.

Explaining this distinction to consumers has become an important part of the family’s efforts to establish the product in the market. “We explain the difference to people whenever we get the opportunity,” Kashmira says.

For Kashmira, the venture brought together her personal interest in food and her scientific understanding of how products are made. With few specialised courses in winemaking available in India, she pursued a combination of studies that eventually led her to the field. She travelled to Australia to study wine technology, gaining knowledge that could help the family develop its product. While her mother initiated the idea and experimented with rose-based products, Kashmira’s training helped bring a winemaking perspective to the venture.

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“I love cooking, and I have a science background. I studied microbiology for a year at Garware College, followed by Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business at MIT, and have also completed three certificates from Wine & Spirit Education Trust London,” she says.

The name Roseline reflects the family’s ambition to introduce something new to the wine industry. “Roseline signifies that we are starting a new line in wines, so it is a new revolution,” Kashmira says. She also draws a connection to the Rose Line mentioned in Dan Brown’s novel The Da Vinci Code, where the term refers to a north-south line associated with the story.

Developing a distinctive product was only one part of the challenge. The family also had to contend with a regulatory framework that did not initially provide a clear route for producing wine from flowers. Jayshree says the process involved seeking permissions, pursuing patent protection and advocating for changes to the rules. The family applied for a patent in India around 2014 and says it received patent protection in 2020. It had also applied for an international patent in Geneva in 2008. The necessary licence to manufacture the wine was obtained in 2023.

The process involved repeated trips to Mumbai to seek changes that would allow such a product to be manufactured in Maharashtra. Jayshree says the family travelled to Mumbai three days a week from 2014 onwards to seek support for changes to the law.

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Despite securing the necessary permissions, financial challenges remain. The bottles are imported, adding to production costs, while sales are currently limited to Maharashtra.

The family currently has around 500 to 600 bottles ready for sale and plans to focus on marketing over the next six months. A production cycle takes approximately three months, Kashmira says, although the facility can produce thousands of bottles in a batch. The family has also secured permission to manufacture wine from grapes and other fruits, potentially allowing it to explore additional products in the future.