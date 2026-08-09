Rohit Pawar on NDA buzz: Unsure of Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s stance ahead of delimitation bill

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said he is waiting to see the party’s next move amid speculation of an alliance with the BJP-led NDA.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 03:38 PM IST
DGCA, VSR Ventures, Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar death, Baramati plane crash, Learjet 45 safety, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu resignation, aviation safety lapses India, NCP SP protest Baramati, aircraft grounding order, special safety audit DGCA, flight operation non-compliance, Maharashtra aviation news.NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has said he is waiting to see the party’s next move amid speculation of an alliance with the BJP-led NDA (File photo).
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Amid speculation that the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) might join hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA), party MLA Rohit Pawar Sunday said he was keeping his fingers crossed about which way the party would swing.

His comments came ahead of a scheduled meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a delegation of eight Lok Sabha MPs from the NCP (SP), led by Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

“Everyone will have to wait until August 17. A lot of water will flow under the bridge,” Rohit Pawar told reporters in Pune. “I am also waiting to see what happens regarding the delimitation bill. Since I was ill, I could not take a clear stand earlier. When the bill comes to Parliament, we will see which party sides with whom and who remains absent.”

Asked if he would follow suit if his party decided to join the NDA, Rohit Pawar maintained a firm stance. “I never change my political position,” he said. “If anyone has any doubts about that, they should clear them.”

Despite the uncertainty, the MLA expressed confidence that his party’s MPs would vote against the proposed delimitation bill.

“Whether it is 50 per cent or anything else, all NCP (SP) MPs will vote against this bill,” he insisted. “Delimitation is merely a name; under its guise, effort is being made to disrupt assembly and parliamentary constituencies by tearing down ward and prabhag boundaries. If this happens, democracy will not survive in the country. The BJP has been working on this since 2016.”

No political motives, says Supriya Sule

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule dismissed suggestions of any political motives behind the delegation’s meeting with PM Modi on Monday.

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“We are meeting the Prime Minister to raise issues related to Maharashtra,” Sule told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, citing the state’s ongoing water crisis, farmer suicides, and urbanisation challenges.

She added that the party opposes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill in its current form and will demand either its withdrawal or referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Commenting on the proposed meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged Opposition unity. “Those who love the Constitution and democracy should join our fight to save them.”

Rohit Pawar was also asked about the recent controversy over the ‘gungi gudiya’ (silent doll) remark directed at Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

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“Since Sunetra Pawar is a Deputy Chief Minister, people have high expectations of her,” he replied. “If she faces criticism, she should answer it through her actions and bold decisions. Instead, leaders from her party seem to prevent her from speaking.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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