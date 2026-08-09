Rohit Pawar on NDA buzz: Unsure of Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s stance ahead of delimitation bill

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has said he is waiting to see the party’s next move amid speculation of an alliance with the BJP-led NDA (File photo).

Amid speculation that the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) might join hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA), party MLA Rohit Pawar Sunday said he was keeping his fingers crossed about which way the party would swing.

His comments came ahead of a scheduled meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a delegation of eight Lok Sabha MPs from the NCP (SP), led by Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

“Everyone will have to wait until August 17. A lot of water will flow under the bridge,” Rohit Pawar told reporters in Pune. “I am also waiting to see what happens regarding the delimitation bill. Since I was ill, I could not take a clear stand earlier. When the bill comes to Parliament, we will see which party sides with whom and who remains absent.”