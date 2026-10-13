Rohit Pawar flays Sushma Andhare over MPSC protest remark

Stung by the criticism of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on the protest by MPSC aspirants, who called it off on Monday after the state government accepted their demands, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday hit back at her.

“It feels like we won the war but lost the treaty. The MPSC chairman’s resignation was the demand. Nothing came out of this agitation,” Andhare said after the agitation was called off.

The criticism by Andhare stung Pawar, prompting him to hold a press conference to counter her. “I want to tell Sushma tai and the people a few things. You came to the MPSC protest, spoke aggressively on the stage, and left. If you genuinely cared about the students, shouldn’t you have sat there? Shouldn’t you have slept there? Your leaders should have come and stayed there to take this demand forward. You can say anything while speaking on TV. What is the situation there? How much pressure is there? Action had been taken against 15 people. Police told us they had the names of 800 people and action would be taken the next day, and perhaps action would have been taken against another 1,200 students. In that case, we would have been in police vans, our photos would have been taken, we would have gained political benefit, and we could have baked our political bread,” Pawar said.