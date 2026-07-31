Rohit Pawar seeks FIR against PCMC officials over Moshi deaths, targets BJP MLA Landge

Targeting BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Friday demanded filing of an FIR against top Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials and the management of the Antony Lara firm in connection with the collapse of a waste-to-energy plant in Moshi that killed nine contract employees on July 8.

“An FIR should be filed against top civic officials and top officials of the private firm which was tasked to convert waste into energy at Moshi garbage depot,” said Rohit Pawar after meeting families of the victims at their residences in Moshi. Rohit Pawar later held a press conference at PCMC headquarters and repeated his demand.

Rohit Pawar alleged that BJP MLA Mahesh Landge was also equally responsible for the incident. “This is because the MLA has supported and protected the top civic officials and the top officials of the private firm,” he said.

The MLA alleged that a contractor was “processing water” and taking money from PCMC. “The contractor was misleading PCMC and raking in the moolah. This particular contractor is supported by MLA Landge,” he said.

After meeting PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner and other officials, Rohit Pawar addressed a press conference and laid the entire blame for the incident and loss of nine lives on PCMC and the private firm. “If no FIR is filed against top officials of the private firm and top civic officials, then our party will launch an agitation against the PCMC,” he said.

Rohit Pawar said, “Seven hundred tonnes of waste is processed at Moshi garbage depot while more than 500 tonnes of garbage is deposited. This garbage has turned into a mountain, which PCMC is taking its time to get cleared. And finally, it led to the collapse of the mountain of garbage, which claimed nine innocent lives.”

Rohit Pawar said the state pollution board has from time to time alerted the PCMC about not following the environmental rules at Moshi garbage depot. ”Yet the civic administration refused to follow the directives,” he said.

River pollution

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Rohit Pawar said even a lot of garbage is dumped alongside the Indrayani River bank, which has added to the river’s pollution. “Since the garbage for now is being diverted away from Moshi garbage depot, civic officials seem to have found an ideal location to dump the garbage on the river banks,” he said.

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The NCP (SP) MLA said during the rescue operation, PCMC struggled to find adequate machinery to remove the rubble and rescue the trapped employees. “While for demolition exercise in areas like Kudalwadi and Chikhli areas last year, it employed 100 pieces of machinery to bring down huge structures. But for removing one building rubble, it struggled to bring in proper machinery. The delay must have claimed all the trapped lives. Had they brought in proper machinery on time, at least some lives could have been saved,” he said.

Rohit Pawar, who met the families of the victims, said his party has demanded that Rs 1 crore compensation should be given to them. “The contracting company has promised Rs 25 lakh. But I think it includes PF, gratuity and insurance. The company is trying to mislead the people. It should provide Rs 1 crore compensation,” he said.

The families of victims complained that they have so far not received the entire amount of compensation promised by the PCMC. They alleged that the PCMC and the company did not take proper safety measures, which led to the loss of their family members. The families demanded strict punishment for those responsible for the incident.