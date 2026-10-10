Pune police harassing protesting MPSC students: Rohit Pawar

Pawar said police are deliberately filing cases and issuing notices to the students. “This harassment is solely being carried out by the police to break the protest

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneOct 10, 2026 10:28 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar legislator Rohit Pawar alleges Pune police harassment, claims authorities deliberately booking Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants instead of himNCP (Sharad Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar alleges Pune police of harassment and claims authorities deliberately booking Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants (File)
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Alleging harassment by Pune police, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday claimed police were deliberately filing cases against students taking part in the MPSC protest instead of filing cases against him.

“As a people’s representative, even though I was participating in the MPSC students’ protest, police are deliberately filing cases against the students instead of me and harassing them. Regarding this, I met senior police officials at the Vishrambaug police station and submitted applications requesting permission for the protest,” he said.

Pawar said police are deliberately filing cases and issuing notices to the students. “This harassment is solely being carried out by the police to break the protest. However, under no circumstances will this protest stop until the corrupt MPSC chairperson resigns,” he said.

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The protest has been going on in Pune for the past nine days, and Saturday was the tenth day of the agitation. “Is Pune CP saheb in his right mind? We strongly condemn the Pune police for calling poor students, children of farmers and labourers, and the youth who are Maharashtra’s future ‘terrorists‘, ‘extremists’, and ‘spies’. Chief minister should knock some sense into the mindless officers in his department,” he said.

Pawar demanded that a case be registered against him as well.

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