Pune police harassing protesting MPSC students: Rohit Pawar

Alleging harassment by Pune police, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday claimed police were deliberately filing cases against students taking part in the MPSC protest instead of filing cases against him.

“As a people’s representative, even though I was participating in the MPSC students’ protest, police are deliberately filing cases against the students instead of me and harassing them. Regarding this, I met senior police officials at the Vishrambaug police station and submitted applications requesting permission for the protest,” he said.

Pawar said police are deliberately filing cases and issuing notices to the students. “This harassment is solely being carried out by the police to break the protest. However, under no circumstances will this protest stop until the corrupt MPSC chairperson resigns,” he said.